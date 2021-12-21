Advertisement

Levy County Board of Commissioners is meeting to discuss the Northern Turnpike Extension project

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Board of Commissioners is meeting to discuss the Northern Turnpike Extension project.

Even though public opinion in the county is negative towards this proposal, the plans are still moving forward.

Florida’s Turnpike enterprise will have the extension project manager and district program management administrator present and update on the project’s goals, background information, study process, preliminary alternative corridors, and the schedule.

If you would like to sit in on the meeting, you can join by calling into the conference call number at 8:40 a.m., all lines will be muted.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

