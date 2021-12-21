The Manor House in Alachua County is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its reopening

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Manor House in Alachua County is celebrating its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The historic Williams House, originally the Ivy House, has a new owner who renovated the interior into an event venue and plans to redesign it into a restaurant.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend

The house was abandoned for six years before opening again with a different owner right before the pandemic and then closed once again.

Now, the house is opened once again, and the ribbon-cutting will begin at 1 p.m. followed by an open reception for the city with entertainment at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.