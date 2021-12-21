The Manor House in Alachua County is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Manor House in Alachua County is celebrating its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The historic Williams House, originally the Ivy House, has a new owner who renovated the interior into an event venue and plans to redesign it into a restaurant.
The house was abandoned for six years before opening again with a different owner right before the pandemic and then closed once again.
Now, the house is opened once again, and the ribbon-cutting will begin at 1 p.m. followed by an open reception for the city with entertainment at 6 p.m.
