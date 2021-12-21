Marion County Commissioners will consider joining the conversation regarding the Northern Turnpike Extension

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners are considering joining in on the conversation regarding the development of the Northern Turnpike Extension.

Commissioners of Marion County drafted a letter to the project manager reminding him of their adopted comprehensive plans that prohibits development within protected areas including the farmland preservation area.

TRENDING STORY: ‘This is murder’: Mother questions grand jury’s finding that her teen’s killer acted in self defense

Commissioners also state to consider House Bill 763 while reaching the final developing stages.

The project has reached the public information phase, and protestors are expected to attend.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.