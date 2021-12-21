NCFL baby spends first Christmas with new heart and adoptive family

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Shawn and Borge Zierke have been looking forward to welcoming their 5 adult children home for the holidays all year. However, raising a sixth child while in their 50′s wasn’t in the plans.

That was until they heard about baby Samuel, who as a newborn spent his very first Christmas without a family. He was surrounded by doctors and nurses at UF Health Shands who were keeping him alive while he waited for a new heart.

“His story was compelling. He needed a heart but couldn’t get one without a family because of all of the aftercare,” said Shawn.

They said it took was meeting Samuel one time for them to fall in love.

“I said if we’re not called to do this than what are we called to do,” said Borge.

After the Zierke’s were identified as the adoptive family, Samuel was put on the top of the transplant list. He endured four strokes and several medical procedures over the course of eight months before finally receiving his new heart and family.

“It’s been a whirlwind for us,” Shawn said. “I love him so much,” Shawn added. “He has done so much for us.”

Now six months later, 14 month old Samuel is recovering well and will be spending his very first Christmas as a Zierke as his adoption was finalized Tuesday. Both mom, dad and all of Samuel’s older brothers and sisters agree he is the true definition of a miracle.

“This is what changes people lives, truly,” said older sister Rachel Zierke.

There is no shortage of tears and smiles in the Zierke household, during a season when family time means the most.

