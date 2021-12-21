NCFL teams compete in Jim Haley Christmas Classic

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Trinity Catholic is hosting a mammoth 16-school Jim Haley Christmas Classic boys basketball tournament this week, and the competition has a North Central Florida flavor with four schools involved.

The host Celtics advanced on Monday with a 74-54 win over Bronson and will face Apopka in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Columbia took down Tampa Slam Academy, 76-70, setting up a round of eight matchup against Mater Lakes.

Those on the short end of Monday’s action included Santa Fe with a 65-54 loss to Doral Academy, and P.K. Yonge, which fell to Windermere, 69-39. The Wolverines are ranked No. 5 in Class 7A, according to Maxpreps.

