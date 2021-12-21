Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures : Railroad Lights

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures we have here today is an antique of our transportation past back before the Advent of cars and headlights.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Bohemian Vases

This treasure is important to a time where railroad trains were the main source of travel. And during this time we needed railroad lights were required and helpful in source of travel.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Residents speak out against proposed FDOT project at Marion County Commission meeting
Residents speak out against proposed FDOT project at Marion County Commission meeting
In a letter, Marion County Commissioners are asking FDOT to preserve residential areas and...
Residents speak out against proposed FDOT project at Marion County Commission meeting
Volunteers in Ocala held a soap and shampoo donation drive for National Homeless Persons’...
Volunteers hold donation drive for the homeless
Alachua County Combined Communication Center workers prepare to work through Christmas
Alachua County Combined Communication Center workers prepare to work through Christmas