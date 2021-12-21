OPD looking for six people who stole from elderly women

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of criminals put gifts under the Christmas tree using other people’s hard-earned money.

Officers say these six individuals worked together to steal wallets from elderly women in home goods. Then, the thieves used the stolen cards to make purchases at Best Buy ultimately charging 10-thousand dollars on the victims’ accounts.

Anonymous tips can be submitted with Crimestoppers of Marion County for a cash reward.

