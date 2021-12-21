Advertisement

OPD looking for six people who stole from elderly women

Officers say these six individuals worked together to steal wallets from elderly women.
Officers say these six individuals worked together to steal wallets from elderly women.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of criminals put gifts under the Christmas tree using other people’s hard-earned money.

Officers say these six individuals worked together to steal wallets from elderly women in home goods. Then, the thieves used the stolen cards to make purchases at Best Buy ultimately charging 10-thousand dollars on the victims’ accounts.

Anonymous tips can be submitted with Crimestoppers of Marion County for a cash reward.

