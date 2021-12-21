Salvation Army in Ocala hosts National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day soap and shampoo drive
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Salvation Army in Ocala is observing National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
They are providing hygiene products to the less fortunate through a soap and shampoo drive.
You can bring your own donations, or provide a $10 donation that purchases 18 bars of dial soap or a large container of shampoo.
They start accepting donations at the Salvation Army in Ocala this morning at noon.
TRENDING STORY: Lake City police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.