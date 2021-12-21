Salvation Army in Ocala hosts National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day soap and shampoo drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Salvation Army in Ocala is observing National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

They are providing hygiene products to the less fortunate through a soap and shampoo drive.

You can bring your own donations, or provide a $10 donation that purchases 18 bars of dial soap or a large container of shampoo.

They start accepting donations at the Salvation Army in Ocala this morning at noon.

