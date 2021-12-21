‘This is murder’: Mother questions grand jury’s finding that her teen’s killer acted in self defense

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mother was distraught after a grand jury found Adrian Cushion, 19, was acting in self defense in the killing of Stoney Shine Jr.,16. Shine’s mother spoke exclusively with TV20 saying she believes prosecutors didn’t present an accurate depiction of what happened.

Losing her 16-year-old son has been a nightmare for Latonia Burkett and hearing a grand jury find that Adrian Cushion killed him in self defense is not good enough for her, especially after seeing the video evidence.

“I felt angry,” Burkett said. “I felt like the justice system was not designed correctly.”

In the video on Oct. 13, you can see kids fighting in Maude Lewis Park in Alachua. Shine is wearing the grey shorts and several boys are hitting him and a few girls appear to be trying to stop the fight.

“He was jumped,” Burkett said. “I think he was running from his life. He was scared.”

Related story: Grand jury indicts Maliyah Godwin’s killer; two others in separate cases

According to Ms. Burkett, some time after the fight ended a boy, who was fighting Shine called his brother.

“Adrian Cushion was called to the park by the younger brother,” Burkett said.

According to the Eighth Judicial Circuits State Attorney Brian Kramer, witnesses said Shine had a gun.

“Comparing each of the individuals testimony with each other and whether it matched with the video. We were able to get a very clear picture of what happened in that incident,” Kramer said. “The people who are associated with Stoney are very consistent that he brought the gun to the park.”

You can see Shine running in the video. Kramer said he was getting a gun and Cushion, wearing a yellow hat and shoes, is seen walking towards him with his hands near his waist.

“He went and retrieved that gun before Adrian Cushion even started to walk up to the situation,” Kramer said.

You can’t see it in the video but Kramer said witnesses told them Shine shot towards the crowd and Cushion shot back several times.

The incident is what Kramer said constitutes self defense.

Shine’s cousin Jokeria Swann said she feels some witnesses could be lying about what happened.

“How do we know that for sure is the truth, what they’re saying, because these are all of Adrian’s friends,” Swann said.

Swann said Cushion came to that park with a clear motive.

“Adrian brought that gun to the park obviously already having those intentions of shooting him, if you weren’t already at the park,” Swann said.

Burkett believes Stoney was acting in self defense when he used his gun because he was scared after the fight.

“This is murder,” Burkett said. “The verdict was not correct.”

Kramer said that’s not how the law works.

“Someone merely being present cannot be grounds to shoot them or shoot at them,” Kramer said.

Just like Burkett, Alachua Police believe Shine was murdered.

“Our detectives put so much time into working this case and continue to work this case and we disagree and are very disappointed,” Lt. Jesse Sandusky said.

With Cushion killing Shine but not being charged with murder, Lt. Sandusky believes this sends a message to youth.

“Hey, this person got away with it, maybe we can too,” Lt Sandusky said.

Kramer said he did not believe that was true because this is a rare case.

Kramer explained that after the grand jury has spoken, it is impossible for Cushion to face murder charges in the future for Shine’s killing.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.