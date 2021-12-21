UF women enter SEC play 10-3 after beating Murray State, 67-51

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four with a 67-51 win over Murray State in a Tuesday matinee at the O’Connell Center. Florida improves to 10-3 overall with the SEC opener set for next Thursday at Mississippi State.

Florida led only 28-23 at halftime after shooting just 29 percent in the opening 20 minutes. The Gators did force 13 turnovers in the half, however and 25 for the game. Alberte Rimdal scored 8 of her 11 points before halftime.

The Gators pulled away in the third quarter, hitting 9 of 20 shots from the field and outscoring the Racers, 21-14. Lavender Briggs led a balanced offensive attack with 12 points, while Kiki Smith added 10. Seven Gators scored at least 6 points and 10 players found the scoring column.

Florida is now 6-0 at home.

