Advertisement

UF women enter SEC play 10-3 after beating Murray State, 67-51

Gators stay unbeaten at home thanks to balanced scoring effort
Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four with a 67-51 win over Murray State in a Tuesday matinee at the O’Connell Center. Florida improves to 10-3 overall with the SEC opener set for next Thursday at Mississippi State.

Florida led only 28-23 at halftime after shooting just 29 percent in the opening 20 minutes. The Gators did force 13 turnovers in the half, however and 25 for the game. Alberte Rimdal scored 8 of her 11 points before halftime.

The Gators pulled away in the third quarter, hitting 9 of 20 shots from the field and outscoring the Racers, 21-14. Lavender Briggs led a balanced offensive attack with 12 points, while Kiki Smith added 10. Seven Gators scored at least 6 points and 10 players found the scoring column.

Florida is now 6-0 at home.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

FILE - Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller plays against Akron during an NCAA college football...
Gators land former Ohio State QB Jack Miller via transfer
Trinity Catholic H.S., Monday
NCFL teams compete in Jim Haley Christmas Classic
PK Yonge falls to top 7A program
PK Yonge falls to elite 7A school
Jones to start at QB for UF
Gasparilla Bowl preps