UPDATE: Lake City hit and run victim has been identified

According to a Facebook post by family members, 48-year-old Laura Norman was killed last Friday...
According to a Facebook post by family members, 48-year-old Laura Norman was killed last Friday evening on U.S Highway 90.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, we’ve learned the identity of a woman killed in a hit and run in Lake City. 

According to a Facebook post by family members, 48-year-old Laura Norman was killed last Friday evening on U.S Highway 90. 

State Troopers are still searching for the driver. 

They say the suspect was driving a white ford vehicle, and the crash caused damage to the left side mirror.

