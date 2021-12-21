UPDATE: Lake City hit and run victim has been identified
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, we’ve learned the identity of a woman killed in a hit and run in Lake City.
According to a Facebook post by family members, 48-year-old Laura Norman was killed last Friday evening on U.S Highway 90.
State Troopers are still searching for the driver.
They say the suspect was driving a white ford vehicle, and the crash caused damage to the left side mirror.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.