UPDATE: Lake City hit and run victim has been identified

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, we’ve learned the identity of a woman killed in a hit and run in Lake City.

According to a Facebook post by family members, 48-year-old Laura Norman was killed last Friday evening on U.S Highway 90.

State Troopers are still searching for the driver.

They say the suspect was driving a white ford vehicle, and the crash caused damage to the left side mirror.

