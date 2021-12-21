Advertisement

Volunteers hold donation drive for the homeless

By Kristin Chase
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Volunteers in Ocala held a soap and shampoo donation drive for National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

Volunteers filled two shopping carts full of soaps, hair products, and other toiletries for the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

They also lit a candle and held a moment of silence for the homeless lives lost this year.

The donation organizer emphasized the need for these hygiene products, especially during the pandemic.

Mary Savage, donation organizer says “The homeless folks are able to take showers, bathe here, and stay healthy and clean. With the covid that’s double or triple the amount of caution they have to take but they still need the items. We’re happy to bring it as you can see.”

Volunteers delivered the donations to Salvation Army Leaders for them to distribute.

