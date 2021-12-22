Advertisement

200 toys donated to children in Alachua County

By Kristin Chase
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The “Be a Better Father” community organization in Gainesville held their 4th annual toy drive at The Rock School.

Families enjoyed basketball, raffles, face-painting, and other holiday activities during the event.

200 children will benefit from the donations that were provided by various businesses in Gainesville.

Ryan Jones, the creator of “Be a Better Father” organization leads the initiative with one motto.

“When mentoring other fathers I always try to promote the three C’s. Communicate, connect and cover their kids at all costs.”

Volunteers at the donation event ranged from students and athletes at The Rock School as well as community members that benefit from the organization.

“My husband was a part of this organization and we lost him last year to cancer and it was really hard. So looking at other homes with other single moms. Other people who don’t have a father in the home was really near and dear to our hearts” says Mary Reichardt.

Leftover toys from the donation event will go to the housing authority and neighborhoods in east Gainesville.

