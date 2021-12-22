Advertisement

Alachua County commissioner holds coat and blanket giveaway as temperatures drop

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the cold rolls in, the coats go on, but not everyone has a way to keep warm; so one county leader stepped up.

Alachua County Commissioner, Mary Alford, wanted to make sure everyone had a way to bundle up this winter, regardless of their situation.

“I just thank God for these beautiful queens that came out here on a rainy day and they could’ve been doing something else you know,” said Robert James Thomas, who attended the event.

Alford held a coat and blanket distribution in Downtown Gainesville, collecting donations throughout the week.

“We’re about to have some really cold nights and anything that we can do to help make someone’s day a little better,” said Alford.

With the help of volunteers, she was able to distribute sweatshirts, blankets, hats, and several different hygiene products to people experiencing homelessness.

Alford said doing this distribution holds a deeper meaning for her this holiday season.

“My mom is currently in hospice and she has for most of my life worked with the homeless in a very quiet and effective way, and this is my Christmas present to her to do this distribution.”

She said some of the most needed items are men’s jackets, socks, and gloves.

Alford said she plans to hold more events like this throughout the winter.

“It’s a blessing to have a nice warm blanket, or a scarf, or a pillow,” said Thomas.

Because of the kindness of the community, many are on the way to more comfortable nights ahead.

