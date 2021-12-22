Florida’s 2022 senate and governor debates to air on TV20

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidates in the Florida governor and senate races are invited to face off in a debate to be broadcast on TV20 next year.

The debates are planned for October on the Palm Beach State College campus in Lake Worth.

Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio are expected to win the Republican nominations.

The Democratic candidates for governor are Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, former Governor and U.S. Representative Charlie Crist and State Senator Annette Taddeo.

Meanwhile, the Democratic candidates in the senate race include Congresswoman Val demands and former Congressman Alan Grayson.

