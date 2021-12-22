Deputies arrest four Gilchrist residents for possession of meth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON/BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Four Gilchrist County residents are behind bars on various drug charges.

Deputies arrested Catlin Hall, Leonard Merrifield, Scotty Davidson, and Ronald Sebert all on possession of meth charges.

In addition to the drug charges, Merrifield is facing charges of fleeing and eluding.

His bond is set at $125,000.

Hall and Sebert face bonds of around $20,000.

Davidson’s bond has not been set.

