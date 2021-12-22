Advertisement

Deputies arrest four Gilchrist residents for possession of meth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TRENTON/BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Four Gilchrist County residents are behind bars on various drug charges.

Deputies arrested Catlin Hall, Leonard Merrifield, Scotty Davidson, and Ronald Sebert all on possession of meth charges.

In addition to the drug charges, Merrifield is facing charges of fleeing and eluding.

His bond is set at $125,000.

Hall and Sebert face bonds of around $20,000.

Davidson’s bond has not been set.

