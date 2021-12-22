Gator men’s basketball team dominates Stony Brook, 87-62

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team scored the first 10 points in Wednesday afternoon’s matchup against Stony Brook and cruised to a season-high point total in an easy 87-62 win over the Seawolves at the O’Connell Center. Florida (9-3) shot 53 percent for the game and enters SEC play next Wednesday on a winning note.

Phlandrous Fleming tallied 20 points, his most as a Gator, while Colin Castleton added 15. Jason Jitoboh also chipped in a career-high 12 points off the bench. It truly was a balanced effort as no Gator took more than eight shots from the field. Florida played without usual starting guard Myreon Jones due to health & safety protocols.

The Gators led 48-27 at halftime and had its largest advantage of 31 points in the second half.

Florida enters conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Ole Miss.

