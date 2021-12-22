The High Springs Police Department hosts its annual Operation Holiday Cheer event
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Police Department is hosting its annual Operation Holiday Cheer event.
Officers in the department will deliver toys to families around the community.
TRENDING STORY: Sumter County resident sentenced to twenty-five years in prison
This year, 19 families were assisted.
The festive giving event will start at the High Springs Police Department at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.