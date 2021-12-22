The High Springs Police Department hosts its annual Operation Holiday Cheer event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Police Department is hosting its annual Operation Holiday Cheer event.

Officers in the department will deliver toys to families around the community.

TRENDING STORY: Sumter County resident sentenced to twenty-five years in prison

This year, 19 families were assisted.

The festive giving event will start at the High Springs Police Department at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.