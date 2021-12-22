Advertisement

High Springs tree service lends a hand to a church

By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many businesses in North Central Florida provide services as a source of income.

But during the holidays, they occasionally provide them for free.

Operations Manager Stuart Smith of SAS Tree Service in High Springs and Al Mincey, who owns a site prep company nearby, saw a Facebook post from Pastor Adam Joy of Deeper Purpose Community Church.

Joy was asking for estimates for grinding a stump that posed a safety hazard at their kids academy.

Smith says his friend Mincey “was gonna go dig the stump out and I actually called Al Monday morning and said ‘Al why dont you just let me go grind it, it’ll be a lot easier on you’”.

The job took only a matter of minutes.

The service came as a total surprise to the church, as one teacher went outside and noticed SAS grinding the stump. Stuart Smith says they got to provide a good service, and bring some excitement to the kids, noting that “they got a good kick out of it. All the teachers came out and the pastor actually came out and thanked me”.

Smith says their company tries to give back to the community, giving discounts and free services to first responders and veterans.

