Holiday photo ops in downtown Ocala, snap a picture with your Christmas favorites

By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The holiday photo ops started last year as a way for people to celebrate safely during COVID, and city staffers said it’s gotten bigger and better this year.

“We’ve had a couple of new additions this year. This year we’ve added Toy Soldiers which is over by Sayulita tacos…We also have a brand new Grinch,” Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

There are eight holiday photo ops set up throughout the area, in addition to the main tree and lights in the downtown square.

Pose as a family of snowmen or with the Grinch.

Have you had a chance to check out all of our holiday photo ops around downtown Ocala? We've got a handy map of all their locations. Snap a selfie and tag us in your photos!

Posted by Ocala Recreation and Parks on Saturday, December 11, 2021

“Come early in the afternoon when it’s still a little light out, get those family photo ops and then when it starts to turn kind of dusk and dark, you’ll get to see everything completely lit up. It’s just a really great opportunity for people be, not only see the lights directly downtown on the Downtown Square, but to also encourage them to walk around,” Dobbs said.

 Parking is also free in downtown Ocala until Sunday, Jan. 2.

