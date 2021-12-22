‘The house just disintegrated around them’: Chiefland family collecting donations to take to Kentucky tornado victims

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County residents are getting donations together for a Chiefland family to take to victims who lost belongings when the Kentucky tornadoes struck. However, they’re still in need of one essential item to be donated, a van to take all the items in.

Scott Turner’s colleague at SRM Concrete, Terra Utley survived tornadoes that touched down in Mayfield, Kentucky but their home was torn to pieces.

“One of our fellow drivers lost their home,” Turner said. “They were hiding in the hallway. The house just disintegrated around them.”

So, his family decided to gather necessities to send to them and other victims.

“Jackets, long sleeve shirts,” Turner pointed out.

Scott’s wife, Christina Turner, said she lost her home to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 while she was in labor and people helped her then.

“Formula, bottles, anything that I needed,” Christina said.

So, they made a promise.

“I was helped out and I was fortunate,” Christina added. “So, pay it forward always.”

Christina posted on facebook about their efforts.

“She said no you need to look at what we have,” Scott recalled.

Levy County residents brought dozens of items like clothes, baby bottles and more.

“Toothbrushes, these are jeans size 5-7,” Scott showed TV20.

It all started as a small gesture.

“And it’s turned into…we’re going to be able to help quite a few people because of it and I love the place that we live in,” Scott said.

With the Levy County Community donating items like blankets and toiletries, they said they hope to lift the spirits of those who’ve had so much taken away.

“From what I understand there’s no water, there’s no electricity up there so if they’re getting clothes, cause you know everything blew away in the tornadoes, they’re getting clothes,” Scott said. “If they got clothes they don’t have to worry about. We got some hygiene stuff that they won’t have to worry about. So, hopefully it’ll just give them a little bit of relief.”

They’re headed to Kentucky on Thursday and with all these items, they are now searching for a van or truck to borrow for their turn around trip.

“All this is going to be a tight fit in our little car,” Scott said jokingly.

They also need towels, washcloths and bottles of water.

To drop off items, money or donate your truck for the weekend to the Turner family to take everything to victims, you can message them here on Facebook.

TV20′s parent company Gray TV has also partnered with Salvation Army to accept monetary donations for victims. You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555 or clicking here. Message and data rates apply.

