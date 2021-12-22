Advertisement

Lake City City Council meets to interview finalists for city manager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City council is moving ahead in the search for a new city manager.

At a special meeting on Wednesday morning, council members interviewed the four final candidates for the position.

The candidates are Glen Adams, Brian Kauffman, Elizabeth Ladner, and Thomas Thomas.

Following the interviews, the council selected Glen Adams and Thomas Thomas for follow-up in-person interviews and a meet-and-greet with the community.

This is a developing story; updates will be made as more information becomes available.

RELATED STORY: The Lake City council announces four candidates for city manager, Douglas joins Coker lawsuit

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Florida’s 2022 senate and governor debate to air in TV20
Florida’s 2022 senate and governor debates to air on TV20
UF Health COVID-19 vaccination
One more reason to get vaccinated: UF researchers find connection between COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
MCBOCC DISCUSSION ON FDOT PROJECT
MCBOCC discussion on proposed FDOT project