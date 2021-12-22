Lake City City Council meets to interview finalists for city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City council is moving ahead in the search for a new city manager.

At a special meeting on Wednesday morning, council members interviewed the four final candidates for the position.

The candidates are Glen Adams, Brian Kauffman, Elizabeth Ladner, and Thomas Thomas.

Following the interviews, the council selected Glen Adams and Thomas Thomas for follow-up in-person interviews and a meet-and-greet with the community.

This is a developing story; updates will be made as more information becomes available.

