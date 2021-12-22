Advertisement

Lake City man charged with grand theft auto after stealing a woman’s car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man who wouldn’t take no for answer is behind bars on a grand theft charge.

Lake City Police say 24-year-old Clifford Boyette-Carter asked a woman on NW Madison Street if he could use her vehicle.  She said no, but he took it anyway. 

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle a short while later and made the arrest.

