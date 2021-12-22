Lake City man charged with grand theft auto after stealing a woman’s car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man who wouldn’t take no for answer is behind bars on a grand theft charge.

Lake City Police say 24-year-old Clifford Boyette-Carter asked a woman on NW Madison Street if he could use her vehicle. She said no, but he took it anyway.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle a short while later and made the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.