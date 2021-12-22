Advertisement

Manor on Main Street has grand opening

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Manor on Main Street in Alachua is now open for business after their ribbon cutting ceremony today.

The two-story, 7,000 square foot house will serve as a wedding venue and for other special occasions.

The Manor house was built starting in 1898 and was completed in 1902.

It has four bedrooms, five dining areas, a commercial kitchen and courtyard.

Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper says he hopes the venue brings more people to Alachua’s downtown district because “sometimes, because 441 is just out there at the end of Main Street a little bit, they don’t have a chance to get off of the main road and they go to point A to point B. So we want to invite them to come down Main Street and see what’s really going on.”

The Manor’s grand opening was from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday.

