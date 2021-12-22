Advertisement

New homeowners are buying at record rates as the housing market continues to increase

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Ocala area, 740 home sales were closed compared to last year when 618 homes sold making that a 19.7% increase.

For Gainesville, there were  296 homes sold compared to November 2020 when  260 homes were sold.

Realtor Elisha Lopez said during 2021 there’s been a lot of people wanting to buy homes.

“You’ve got buyers that know they need to hurry up and purchase or else next year and into 2022 they’re not going to be able to afford to be able to purchase because of interest rates.”

Katarina and Kevin Vega are new homeowners and said they decided to buy a home in Ocala because they were starting a family.

“The market in Ocala was a lot better for us because it had more of the convenience of all the stores and the shopping areas. Verus other counties where it had just grasslands.”

The Vegas said their message to other homebuyers is to always be prepared for life’s challenges.

“Our goal was definitely yes let’s go for it let’s get a house. But life gets in the way like with the pandemic and everything things kept coming up that we had to be prepared for.”

Lopez added last week there were only a few people wanting to buy homes. This week, there are already 20 homes sales are pending.

