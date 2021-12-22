Over 1,200 pounds of non-perishable food collected by Bread of the Mighty Food Bank

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual employee holiday food drive was a success at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center.

The VA teamed up with the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank and collected over 1,200 pounds of non-perishable food.

The food bank feeds families within five counties across North Central Florida which comes out to 1.5 million meals a year.

One employee with the VA explained how community outreach events like this sends two important values to the community.

Related Story: The High Springs Police Department hosts its annual Operation Holiday Cheer event

“It sends two messages: one of hope and a little bit of faith. Our goal was to continue a 20 year tradition of providing food to refill the food banks after the crush of the holidays,” Catherine Stewart, a nurse and Care Coordinator for traumatic brain injuries at the VA, said.

The Development Director with Bread of the Mighty said this time of year is especially hard to keep feeding those in need.

“We call it the time of restocking our shelves, so this is huge. It’s just an opportunity to have that in our shelving ready to go, ready to go back to the schools, so when everybody starts back in January, we have the supplies we need,” Liza Mueller explained.

The food collected will provide approximately 1,045 meals to those in need across the area.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.