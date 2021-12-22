Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Muffin Mix Jars

If you are looking for a few last-minute Christmas gifts, TV20′s Paige Beck can help you with...
If you are looking for a few last-minute Christmas gifts, TV20′s Paige Beck can help you with that.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a few last-minute Christmas gifts, TV20′s Paige Beck can help you with that.

In Paige’s Kitchen, I show you how to make a homemade muffin mix that you can share with family and friends.

You only need a few basic baking ingredients.

You also will need a wide mouth canning jar, some ribbon, fabric, and printing paper to finish your project.

This gift will last up until 6 months. But it is the experience of giving something from the heart that will last all year.

My mother and I used to make these jars to share with others. I hope you enjoy it with someone special in your life.

Here is the recipe for the Chocolate Chip Muffin Mix.

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 2/3 cup of light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips

Layer the ingredients in the order given into a wide one-quart canning jar. Using a canning funnel will make this job easier. Lightly pack each layer in place before adding the next ingredient.

Attach the gift tag you see below to show the mixing and baking directions for your gift recipient.

Chocolate Chip Muffins
Chocolate Chip Muffins(WCJB)

I did not put colored sugar on top of the muffins that I baked, because I wanted you to see the golden brown color the muffins should be. But I usually sprinkle with gold or silver sugar.

A little sparkle in life is always welcome.

