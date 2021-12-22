Advertisement

Sheriff Billy Woods shows up for seniors, annual ‘Holiday Wonder Lane’ serves 200 elders and their families

By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just shy of 200 elders were recognized during the annual ‘Holiday Wonder Lane’ put on by Marion Senior Services Wednesday.

The event was open to clients only.

Dozens of vendors were set up at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion giving out groceries, decorations and more.

At the end of the line, Santa was waiting for them ready to hand off their very own stocking stuffed with extra holiday goodies.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods and Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken were also a part of the celebration.

“They’re taken advantage of a lot. They need to know that we are here for them, they truly do.They need to know that they’re not forgotten,” Woods said.

For many of the people receiving this help, it’s the only time during the holidays where they are supported.

“One client that came through, I was talking to her and I asked her to pick out her choice of a Christmas ornament and she said honey, I don’t have a Christmas tree. Those are the ones that really weigh on you,” County Commissioner and Grand Marshal of the event, Craig Curry said.

