Sumter County resident sentenced to twenty-five years in prison

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Sumter County is going to prison for twenty-five years for hitting and shooting his wife.

27-year-old Christian Villalba-Santos was pulled over on I-75 near the State Road 200 exit in 2019, and investigators found his wife bleeding and bruised in the passenger seat.

Villalba-Santos was found guilty in November and sentenced on Monday by Judge Lisa Herndon. Santos told investigators that he and his wife argued over the fact he had cheated on her.

He became agitated and hit her 3 times before pulling the gun.

