Advertisement

Sumter County resident sentenced to twenty-five years in prison

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Sumter County is going to prison for twenty-five years for hitting and shooting his wife.

27-year-old Christian Villalba-Santos was pulled over on I-75 near the State Road 200 exit in 2019, and investigators found his wife bleeding and bruised in the passenger seat.

Villalba-Santos was found guilty in November and sentenced on Monday by Judge Lisa Herndon. Santos told investigators that he and his wife argued over the fact he had cheated on her.

He became agitated and hit her 3 times before pulling the gun.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Boyette-Carter stole the woman's vehicle after she told him he couldn't burrow it.
Lake City man charged with grand theft auto after stealing a woman’s car
‘The house just disintegrated around them’: Chiefland family collecting donations to take to...
‘The house just disintegrated around them’: Chiefland family collecting donations to take to Kentuck
‘The house just disintegrated around them’: Chiefland family collecting donations to take to...
‘The house just disintegrated around them’: Chiefland family collecting donations to take to Kentucky tornado victims
Alachua County commissioner holds coat and blanket giveaway as temperatures drop
Alachua County commissioner holds coat and blanket giveaway as temperatures drop