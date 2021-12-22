TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Evie Pitts (Branford)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Evie Pitts uses the weight room to not only get stronger, but to work on herself, as well.

“Whenever I’ve had a really stressful day, I just come in the weight room and I take my stress out on lifting,” said Branford senior girls weightlifter Evie Pitts. “I don’t focus on anything but lifting. So, it’s just a way to escape reality.”

The Buccaneers’ senior weightlifter is the defending state champion in the 139 pound weight class. Her combined total of 160 pound bench press, along with her 195 pound clean and jerk helped her achieve one of the biggest objectives of her athletic career.

If you ask her coach, she’ll tell you that Pitts has always been goal-oriented.

“She sets her goals and she knows what she wants and she understands what she needs to do to get them,” said Branford girls weightlifting coach Misty Ward. “You can see her working hard every day to achieve those goals.”

As her strength has grown, so has her speed in speed and power. Pitts has also competed for Branford’s volleyball, softball, and track teams.

“Whenever I first started softball and I wasn’t lifting, I used to be a third baseman, so I only threw from third to first, but my arm got stronger and I eventually transferred to center field, and I could see throughout the years how my arm’s gotten stronger.”

She and her teammates hold the school record in the 4x100 relay race in track, and she signed a softball scholarship to play for Valdosta State University when she graduates in the spring of 2022.

In the classroom, Pitts also keeps her academics in tip, top shape. She sports a 4.0 g.p.a., loves math, and belongs to four different clubs. While it seems she may not have any time to catch her breath, the senior carefully juggles the loaded schedule with care.

“I try not to pile too much on to my plate. My life really revolves around school and sports. That’s what it’s mainly about.”

Pitts will attempt to defend her title this coming spring and hopes to set the state record for her weight class in the clean-and-jerk. It’s currently set at 215, so she’s currently working to hit 220.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.