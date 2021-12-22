UF researcher explains why COVID-19 increases chance of erectile disfunction in men

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new study shows there may be another consequence to contracting COVID-19 for men.

One UF researcher found that men who recover from the virus, are three times more likely to be diagnosed with erectile dysfunction than men who don’t get the virus.

Dr. Joseph Katz, who works in oral medicine, led this study.

He said initially he wanted to learn whether people with gum diseases would be more at risk for COVID-19.

“Later I found that the receptor that is binding the COVID is abundantly expressed in the oral tissues,” said Katz, UF College of Dentistry professor.

RELATED STORY: One more reason to get vaccinated: UF researchers find connection between COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction

Katz said men with severe forms of gingivitis are more likely to be diagnosed with erectile dysfunction.

“The erectile tissue is a target tissue that is similar to oral tissue,” he said.

Because of the similarities, he wanted to learn if the chances of getting ED also increased for men who got COVID.

In the study, he found that 146 patients who were diagnosed with ED, recently recovered from COVID-19.

That’s 4.7% percent of all men who were diagnosed with COVID in the study.

“That’s going to be, in my opinion, motivation for some men to get vaccinated,” said Katz.

He said he hopes this study drives unvaccinated men to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.