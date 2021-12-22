Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Black Bears

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The black bear population in Florida continues to grow every year.

In this week’s episode of Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us how many black bears live in the Sunshine state.

