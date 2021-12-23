Believing in Children Incorporated hosts a toy drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Believing In Children Incorporated is hosting a toy drive.

Community members are encouraged to come out and participate in the Winter Wonderland event.

Every child that attends will receive a gift, and this event is first come first serve.

The toy drive will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on 1602 Waldo Road.

