A Bloody Mary mix sold in Ocala is being recalled for containing ingredients that were not labeled

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a hair of the dog that could make some as sick as one.

As a result, a Bloody Mary mix sold in Ocala has been recalled.

Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary mix is being recalled because it contains soy and fish that were not labeled.

These ingredients were used as part of a substitute for Worcestershire sauce that’s not available due to a supply chain problem.

The mix was sold at the Ocala Farmers Market.

It comes in a 24-ounce bottle with a best-by date of August 18th, 2023.

