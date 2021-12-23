Advertisement

A Bloody Mary mix sold in Ocala is being recalled for containing ingredients that were not labeled

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a hair of the dog that could make some as sick as one.

As a result, a Bloody Mary mix sold in Ocala has been recalled.

Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary mix is being recalled because it contains soy and fish that were not labeled.

These ingredients were used as part of a substitute for Worcestershire sauce that’s not available due to a supply chain problem.

TRENDING STORY: ‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

The mix was sold at the Ocala Farmers Market.

It comes in a 24-ounce bottle with a best-by date of August 18th, 2023.

For more information on the recall, here is the link to the FDA’s page

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue put out a small kitchen fire at a restaurant in Ocala
lacrosse fire
A motor home south of Lacrosse caught on fire
Levy County Sheriff's Office sign
Law enforcement staffing shortages across NCFL
UF Health has treated their first confirmed case of the Omicron variant as an outpatient.
UF Health confirms first Omicron COVID-19 case