A church in High Springs celebrates the season of giving

High Springs, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Cars lined up at Deeper Purpose Community Church to for a free Christmas grocery distribution.

Hundreds of people drove through the church during the morning and afternoon

Volunteers delivered bags full of food, cleaning supplies and household items.

Church leaders paid for a food truck from Bread of the Mighty in Gainesville and also received $5,000 from Winn-Dixie.

Adam Joy, Senior pastor of Deeper Purpose Community Church hopes this inspires others in the season of giving.

“I really hope that people see the blessing and it warms their heart and they be a blessing to others as well. And just appreciate the season.”

Deeper purpose community church makes an effort to host food giveaways every other month.

The events during the Christmas season usually are the largest.

“Once you receive something you want to give something. It’s such a warm feeling” says attendee, Tammy Carr.

Everyone that attended the food giveaway will have a full table at Christmas this year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.