On the date December 23rd, 1989, Lake City had early holiday snow

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - On this date in 1989, Lake City got an early holiday gift of snow.

From December 22nd through the 24th of 1989, the southeast coast of the U.S. endured its largest snowstorm in history.

It broke all-time snowfall records in several parts of the region.

Florida got a little piece of the storm up north, with Lake City getting a thin blanket of snow, just in time for the holidays.

