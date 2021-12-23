The Deeper Purpose Community Church hosts a free Christmas grocery distribution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Deeper Purpose Community Church is holding a free Christmas grocery distribution.

All the tables will be set up in the church parking lot so all you have to do is drive up, open your trunk, and drive home with food for the holidays.

There’s no registration needed and is a first come first serve event.

This event will start at 11 a.m. and will go on while supplies last.

If the line gets long, the organizers ask to please pull off to the side of the road so traffic isn’t blocked.

