‘A Dickens Christmas’ is on display at the Appleton Museum of Art

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s an annual tradition at the Appleton Museum of Art in Ocala.

“A Dickens Christmas: The Urban Family Holiday Exhibition” is on display once again for the holidays.

They weren’t able to set up the collection last year due to COVID, but this year, the beloved exhibit is set up on the first floor of the art museum showcasing an extensive collection of nutcrackers from around the world, trees and of course a Dickens Village.

“This is specifically Joyce Urban’s private collection. She loves Christmas. She’s been collecting it ever since she was a young person, and it just means a lot to her and it just keeps growing and growing so this is not even everything in her collection. It’s very large. We have a portion of it and we are proud to host it every year,” Curator of Exhibitions, Patricia Tomlinson said.

The last day to see the exhibit is Jan. 3.

