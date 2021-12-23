Former Gator TE Kyle Pitts voted to NFC Pro Bowl roster

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Record-setting former Florida Gator tight end Kyle Pitts just keeps on making history with every step. Pitts, now with the Atlanta Falcons, was chosen for the Pro Bowl as a first-year pro on Wednesday.

One of two NFC Pro Bowl tight ends this season, Pitts is the first NFL rookie tight end to be named to the Pro Bowl since Jeremy Shockey in 2002 and the sixth to make the Pro Bowl since 1970.

Pitts has totaled 58 catches for 847 yards and one touchdown. Mike Ditka is the only rookie tight end to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season, with 1,076 in 1961.

After finishing in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting last season, Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in the common draft era when the Falcons took him fourth overall this past spring.

