GPD offering cash reward for any information on the two men who robbed a Dollar Tree

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Money doesn’t grow on trees, but Gainesville Police are searching for the people who stole from one last night.

Officers say around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, these two were spotted on security video of them robbing the Dollar Tree on South Main Street at gunpoint.

Officers believe these suspects are responsible for similar robberies in Gainesville.

GPD is offering a two-thousand-dollar reward for information.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.