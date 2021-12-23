Advertisement

GPD offering cash reward for any information on the two men who robbed a Dollar Tree

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Money doesn’t grow on trees, but Gainesville Police are searching for the people who stole from one last night.

Officers say around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, these two were spotted on security video of them robbing the Dollar Tree on South Main Street at gunpoint.

Officers believe these suspects are responsible for similar robberies in Gainesville.

GPD is offering a two-thousand-dollar reward for information.

