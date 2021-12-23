Advertisement

Lake City Humane Society hosting foster program “Home for the Pawlidays”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Humane Society is giving you a chance to bring home a pet for Christmas.

Their foster program, known as “Home for the Pawlidays”, allows you to give a dog or cat a place to have a companion through the season.

According to humane society officials, many who foster these pets let them stick around for a while.

They say they have 189 dogs and 279 cats in their shelter now, and fostering these animals gives them a chance to bring others in to safety.

Roy Armstrong, a counselor for the society, says when people foster these pets, it often turns into an adoption.

Ashley Gerondale, the society’s director, calls these instances “foster fails. You know you take a cat or dog home with the intention of fostering and getting them out of the shelter and you just end up falling in love.”

TRENDING STORY: Law enforcement staffing shortages across NCFL

The humane society will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The adoption center will open again next Tuesday through Thursday from 10 to 6.

They will be closed New Years Eve and New Years Day.

To see special deals they’re offering at the shelter, you can view their website here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

“I know Professors at UF that say I will never pay off my student loans:” University of Florida...
“I know Professors at UF that say I will never pay off my student loans:” University of Florida alumni react to student loan pause extension
OPD’s Polar Patrol Program receives early Christmas gift
OPD’s Polar Patrol Program receives early Christmas gift
Pet Store Wars: Two bills up for consideration in the State Capitol
Pet Store Wars: Two bills up for consideration in the State Capitol
It's the day before Christmas Eve, and all through the halls, the congregation at Grace...
Ocala church adapts to COVID, worship service evolves through pandemic
Ocala church adapts to COVID, worship service evolves through pandemic
Ocala church adapts to COVID, worship service evolves through pandemic