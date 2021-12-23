Lake City Humane Society hosting foster program “Home for the Pawlidays”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Humane Society is giving you a chance to bring home a pet for Christmas.

Their foster program, known as “Home for the Pawlidays”, allows you to give a dog or cat a place to have a companion through the season.

According to humane society officials, many who foster these pets let them stick around for a while.

They say they have 189 dogs and 279 cats in their shelter now, and fostering these animals gives them a chance to bring others in to safety.

Roy Armstrong, a counselor for the society, says when people foster these pets, it often turns into an adoption.

Ashley Gerondale, the society’s director, calls these instances “foster fails. You know you take a cat or dog home with the intention of fostering and getting them out of the shelter and you just end up falling in love.”

The humane society will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The adoption center will open again next Tuesday through Thursday from 10 to 6.

They will be closed New Years Eve and New Years Day.

To see special deals they’re offering at the shelter, you can view their website here.

