Law enforcement staffing shortages across NCFL

Levy County sheriff’s office
Levy County sheriff's office
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Sheriff’s deputies, detention officers and 911 dispatchers are a few of the positions in high demand at law enforcement agencies across North Central Florida.

“We’re seeing a shortage of law enforcement officers, detention officers, telecommunicators, all over the place,” said Levy County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Scott Tummond. “This isn’t a job, it’s a career and it’s an internal calling,”

According to beafloridahero.com, a website by Attorney General Ashley Moody, there are open positions within every sheriff’s office throughout North Central Florida. This means each agency has to compete to recruit for civilian and law enforcement official vacancies.

“Trying to alert our folks out there that we need help and if you think you’re qualified come and apply,” added Lt. Tummond.

Using billboards is just one of the ways that law enforcement agencies are recruiting for their open positions. At the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, there are at least 14 jobs ready to be filled.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis offers $5,000 bonus for police officers to relocate to Florida

“Well we’ve had our Facebook campaign, we now have signs that we’re putting out,” mentioned Lt. Tummond.

Similar to LCSO, the Columbia County sheriff’s office is using social media to spread the word for new recruits. Lake City police are offering a paid sponsorship to get people trained for corrections and law enforcement jobs. People interested in being an Alachua County sheriff’s deputy can apply for a fully paid training position that prepares recruits for the job.

“If you want to help this is the best place you can join to help your community, to help your family, to help your friends,” added Lt. Tummond.

Click here to reach job opportunities within law enforcement agencies across North Central Florida.

