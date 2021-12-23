A motor home south of Lacrosse caught on fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County and Lacrosse Fire Rescue crews responded to a motor home fire Wednesday night.

Crews say when they arrived at the scene south of Lacrosse around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night, a motor home was engulfed in flames.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City City Council narrows field for finalists for city manager

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the County Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.