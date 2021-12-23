Advertisement

Newberry City Commissioner and UPS driver takes on a part-time role as city’s Elf on the Shelf

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -This year, Santa is getting some extra help to find out who’s been naughty or nice. UPS driver, Newberry Commissioner, and now Elf on the Shelf Tony Mazon is traveling around the city checking on everyone before Saint Nick arrives.

“I said I want to spread some cheer, I want to spread some cheer throughout Newberry,” explained Mazon.

He said the support from the community had meant a lot to him.

“I get emotional because it means that everyone can actually come together as one for a change, put politics to the side,” said the part-time elf. “It means that everybody has a heart, everybody thinks the same, everybody wants to be loved, cared. They need that spark.”

He is getting requests for visits, and it’s not just from businesses; he travels to homes as well.

“When I get in some of these neighborhoods with the kids, not only do they know me as UPS driver Tony, but they also know me now as Elf on the Shelf. Sometimes when I am leaving, I say it ‘Hey, it’s Elf on the Shelf, see you later, see you later.’ So, it kind of makes me feel good,” explained Mazon.

He said this opportunity to spread holiday cheer has also helped him as a city leader because people feel more comfortable talking and connecting with him.

“This means a lot to me,” explained the elf. “It means that we can all love one another.”

When asked if he plans to do this again next year, “Let me think uh yeah.”

He everyone in Newberry is getting a good word from him this year.

