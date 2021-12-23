Ocala church adapts to COVID, worship service evolves through pandemic

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the day before Christmas Eve, and all through the halls, the congregation at Grace Episcopal Church prepares for three different services they hope will enthrall all.

Two of them will be live streamed.

“We have five cameras now to make our live experience very very good so that people actually can be with us even though they’e not here in the building,” Reverend at Grace Episcopal Church, Frans van Santen said.

The pandemic changed the way their members worship.

Reverend Santen said masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing have been encouraged since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Last Christmas Eve there were 30 people in church and the rest of them, I think 500 were online. For this whole COVID season we’ve been able to provide a service to them,” he said.

Roughly two months ago, a few people in the congregation donated $25,000 dollars to upgrade the live stream system.

“And they are all rotating 360 degrees so we can zoom in and out. It’s unbelievable,” Santen explained.

It’s run by the church’s Media Administrator, Catie Hourigan.

“We have several who can not come to church. They are physically unable to come to church and before this we were never able to offer them anything besides taking them home communion when we could,” Hourigan said.

And so as the wreaths are hung and the nativity scene is set, they prepare for parishioners from around the world to celebrate the season.

