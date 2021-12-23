Ocala Fire Rescue put out a small kitchen fire at a restaurant in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a disaster was averted when a restaurant kitchen caught fire Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar on South Magnolia Street.

They found a fire in the smoker room.

An activated sprinkler was keeping the fire small, and crews used a water can to finish putting it out.

