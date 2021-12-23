Advertisement

Ocala Fire Rescue put out a small kitchen fire at a restaurant in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a disaster was averted when a restaurant kitchen caught fire Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar on South Magnolia Street.

TRENDING STORY: One more reason to get vaccinated: UF researchers find connection between COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction

They found a fire in the smoker room.

An activated sprinkler was keeping the fire small, and crews used a water can to finish putting it out.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

lacrosse fire
A motor home south of Lacrosse caught on fire
bloody recall
A Bloody Mary mix sold in Ocala is being recalled for containing ingredients that were not labeled
Levy County Sheriff's Office sign
Law enforcement staffing shortages across NCFL
UF Health has treated their first confirmed case of the Omicron variant as an outpatient.
UF Health confirms first Omicron COVID-19 case