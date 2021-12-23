Ocala Fire Rescue put out a small kitchen fire at a restaurant in Ocala
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a disaster was averted when a restaurant kitchen caught fire Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to a fire at Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar on South Magnolia Street.
TRENDING STORY: One more reason to get vaccinated: UF researchers find connection between COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction
They found a fire in the smoker room.
An activated sprinkler was keeping the fire small, and crews used a water can to finish putting it out.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.