OPD’s Polar Patrol Program receives early Christmas gift

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police got an early Christmas gift from a former North Central Florida lawmaker.

Former Congressman Cliff Stearns gave five-thousand dollars to the department’s Polar Patrol Program. The program launched in September, it involves using an ice cream truck to break the ice with young people.

