OPD’s Polar Patrol Program receives early Christmas gift

The program launched in September, it involves using an ice cream truck to break the ice with...
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police got an early Christmas gift from a former North Central Florida lawmaker.  

Former Congressman Cliff Stearns gave five-thousand dollars to the department’s Polar Patrol Program.  The program launched in September, it involves using an ice cream truck to break the ice with young people.   

