UF Health confirms first Omicron COVID-19 case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health has treated their first confirmed case of the Omicron variant as an outpatient.

A spokesperson tells TV20 the case was sequenced by the UF Emerging Pathogens Institute. Earlier this week, the institute published four models of how the Omicron Variant might spread in Florida.

Researchers predict infections will peak in February and range between 25 to 70-thousand cases a day. They say Omicron spreads much faster than the Delta Varient but will be less severe.

The models do not take into account booster shots.

