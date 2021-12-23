Advertisement

UF Health confirms first Omicron COVID-19 case

UF Health has treated their first confirmed case of the Omicron variant as an outpatient.
UF Health has treated their first confirmed case of the Omicron variant as an outpatient.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health has treated their first confirmed case of the Omicron variant as an outpatient. 

A spokesperson tells TV20 the case was sequenced by the UF Emerging Pathogens Institute.   Earlier this week, the institute published four models of how the Omicron Variant might spread in Florida. 

Researchers predict infections will peak in February and range between 25 to 70-thousand cases a day.  They say Omicron spreads much faster than the Delta Varient but will be less severe.

The models do not take into account booster shots.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

DeSantis announces the arrive of new monoclonal antibody treatment
DeSantis announces the arrival of new monoclonal antibody treatment for high risk groups
Florida lawmakers may have a tougher time banning abortion than other state legislatures....
Florida officials push local governments to defend abortion access
Florida Department of Education releases paychecks withheld from ACPS school board members over...
Florida Department of Education releases paychecks withheld from ACPS school board members over mask mandates
GHF
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX resistance band exercises