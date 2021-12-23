Wayne Head’s Southern Kitchen holds toy drive
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Wayne Head Southern Kitchen is holding a toy drive.
Members of the community are encouraged to attend.
Children will receive a Christmas gift on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event will go from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1602 NE Waldo Rd, where the restaurant is located.
TRENDING STORY: American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.