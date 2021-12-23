Wayne Head’s Southern Kitchen holds toy drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Wayne Head Southern Kitchen is holding a toy drive.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend.

Children will receive a Christmas gift on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will go from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1602 NE Waldo Rd, where the restaurant is located.

