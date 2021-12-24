Advertisement

100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and...
Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline.

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.

The Fremont Fire Department says the freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours as crews work to load the remaining fuel onto another tanker and get the overturned one upright.

The homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden chat with NORAD on Christmas Eve as they track...
President, first lady chat with NORAD
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve
A newly hired TSA officer with previous experience as an EMT raced into action at Newark, N.J....
TSA officer talks about saving baby's life
FILE - The Washington National Cathedral is seen at dawn in Washington on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021....
Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services